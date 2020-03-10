Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BelVita Blueberry Soft Bakes in singles launch

10 March, 2020

BelVita is extending its Soft Bakes range with the introduction of a new single-serve Blueberry variant to target on-the-go shoppers. Rrp is 60p.

The launch follows a successful year for the total BelVita brand, which is now worth £79m and is growing at 3.5% year-on-year, and the Soft Bakes range, which has seen sales grow by 13% (Nielsen data). The introduction is part of a wider marketing campaign for Soft Bakes.

www.belvitabreakfast.com 0121 458 2000

