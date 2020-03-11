Three arrests after 120mph pursuit of ATM theft suspects

John Wood

Three men hiding in a tree have been arrested after a high-speed police pursuit of a vehicle suspected of involvement in ATM thefts.

North Yorkshire Police officers were on patrol in York in the early hours of Tuesday March 10 when they spotted a vehicle suspected of involvement in ATM thefts at about 2.30am.

The car, a white Seat Leon, accelerated away from the police, first north along the A1237 and then south back towards the A64, reaching speeds of more than 120mph.

Officers pursued it and deployed a stinger to try to bring it to a halt. At one point, the Seat drove along the wrong side of the A64, travelling east on the westbound carriageway.

A short time later, the car was found abandoned in a hedge near the York Designer Outlet shopping centre.

A police dog and helicopter were brought in to try and locate the people who had been in the car, and at about 3am the helicopter directed officers towards activity near Germany Beck, which turned out to be three men in a tree.

The three men, aged 38, 23 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and burglary and theft offences, taken into custody. The car was seized for forensic examination.

