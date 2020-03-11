Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Three arrests after 120mph pursuit of ATM theft suspects

John Wood · 11 March, 2020

Three men hiding in a tree have been arrested after a high-speed police pursuit of a vehicle suspected of involvement in ATM thefts.

North Yorkshire Police officers were on patrol in York in the early hours of Tuesday March 10 when they spotted a vehicle suspected of involvement in ATM thefts at about 2.30am.

The car, a white Seat Leon, accelerated away from the police, first north along the A1237 and then south back towards the A64, reaching speeds of more than 120mph.

Officers pursued it and deployed a stinger to try to bring it to a halt. At one point, the Seat drove along the wrong side of the A64, travelling east on the westbound carriageway.

A short time later, the car was found abandoned in a hedge near the York Designer Outlet shopping centre.

A police dog and helicopter were brought in to try and locate the people who had been in the car, and at about 3am the helicopter directed officers towards activity near Germany Beck, which turned out to be three men in a tree.

The three men, aged 38, 23 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and burglary and theft offences, taken into custody. The car was seized for forensic examination.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Work begins on the first of Gridserve's p...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

National Convenience Show postponed to Se...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News