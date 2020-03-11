Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police investigating attemped robbery at Buxton petrol station

John Wood · 11 March, 2020

Officers from Derbyshire Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a petrol station in Buxton.

A man went into the Essar (Spot) Service Station on Leek Road on Friday, March 6, at about 11pm, and threatened a member of staff before demanding cash.

But when workers activated the alarm, he ran off towards Carr Road without taking anything.

The suspect was a white male and was wearing a black jacket, beige trousers and smart shoes.

As he walked across the forecourt, he put a blue T-shirt over his head before going into the shop.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage to get in touch, quoting reference 20*129205.

They can do so by calling 101, messaging DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, tweeting @DerPolContact or completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact-us.

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

