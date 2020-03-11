Appeal for witnesses after robbery at Fife forecourt

John Wood

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a petrol station in Dunfermline.

The incident happened around 7.20pm on Monday, 9 March, at the Gulf Petrol Station on Halbeath Road.

A man entered the shop in the station, threatened the shopkeeper and demanded money, before running away with a small sum of cash. He was last seen running in the direction of a cycle path behind the petrol station.

The male suspect is described as around 6ft tall, slim to average build, with a black balaclava covering his face. He was wearing dark coloured top and bottoms, dark gloves, and dark trainers. He spoke with a local accent.

Detective inspector Karen Muirhead, of Dunfermline CID, said: “Thankfully the shopkeeper was unharmed in this incident, but he has understandably been left very shaken.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the suspect in the area before or running away after the incident. We believe he may have entered the petrol station from the same cycle path he ran away in the direction of. The station is on a busy commuter road so I am also appealing to any drivers with dash cams to check back and see if they may have caught any footage of the suspect.

“I would ask that anyone who may have information in connection with the robbery, no matter how small they think it is, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3012 of 9 March. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

