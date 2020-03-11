Sewell Group is named in Top Companies to Work For list

John Wood

Hull-based Sewell Group, which includes the Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go, has been named in the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to Work For.

The company has been given its eighth Best Companies accreditation and fifth appearance in the Sunday Times Top 100 list.

Twenty of the team from all over the North of England, and with 320 years of service between them, travelled to the award ceremony to hear where the business had placed on the UK-wide league table.

Allison O’Sullivan, Sewell on the go operations manager, was presented with her opportunity to attend the awards ceremony at the company’s internal recognition ceremony, the Sewell Star Awards. She said: “I was so proud to receive the award for Culture Champion at this year’s Sewell Star Awards, even more so when I found out it would mean I was attending the awards dinner for Sunday Times Top 100.

“I’ve been a mixture of nervous and excited about hearing the result but I was so proud to hear that we were number 32 this year.

“I think it’s a testament to the people that work for the business and the culture we maintain that we’ve made the list again and it really makes me feel very proud about where I work.”

Staff across the business were asked for their opinions in the independent Best Companies questionnaire focused around their manager and team, personal growth, wellbeing, giving something back, leadership, the company as a whole and a fair deal for employees, with the results showing they feel happy, engaged and recognised for their efforts.

The feedback helps to shape a Best Companies Index score, which determines a company’s accreditation level and position in the Sunday Times Top 100.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “It’s a great piece of recognition for the whole team and we’re really very proud of the result.

“We’ve worked hard this year to improve our team engagement – no mean feat with staff being spread across so many locations and such a variety in working patterns – but to see those efforts reflected in our result makes it all worthwhile.

“Collecting feedback from our team for this accreditation is a huge part of what helps us keep our team providing customers service with a smile. We can take action on the feedback provided and that’s important to us because we believe that one of the main reasons customers have such a positive experience in our stores is because of our people.”

