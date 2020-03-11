National Convenience Show postponed to September due to coronavirus

Merril Boulton

The National Convenience Show, due to run at the NEC from March 30-April 1, has been postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus.

It will now take place at the NEC on 7-9 September, alongside Food & Drink Expo and Farm Shop & Deli Show. As there is not enough hall space to co-locate the scheduled Foodex and The Ingredients Show on the same date, these shows will move to 12–14 April 2021 to coincide with the 2021 running of the William Reed UK shows which include the Forecourt Show and National Convenience Show.

Andrew Reed, managing director of exhibitions at William Reed, said: “This decision has not been taken lightly. We have been following Government and WHO advice to continue as planned. However, it is now more likely that under the Government’s ‘Delay’ phase large scale events will be prohibited before the end of March.

“All existing bookings, live event content and visitor registrations remain in place and will be transferred automatically to the new dates.

“By acting now, we hope to remove the uncertainty and allow everyone involved to plan as effectively as possible while minimising associated costs. We would like to thank our exhibitors, visitors, speakers, partners and suppliers for their continued support and patience during this challenging time.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: