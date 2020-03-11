Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

National Convenience Show postponed to September due to coronavirus

Merril Boulton · 11 March, 2020

The National Convenience Show, due to run at the NEC from March 30-April 1, has been postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus.

It will now take place at the NEC on 7-9 September, alongside Food & Drink Expo and Farm Shop & Deli Show. As there is not enough hall space to co-locate the scheduled Foodex and The Ingredients Show on the same date, these shows will move to 12–14 April 2021 to coincide with the 2021 running of the William Reed UK shows which include the Forecourt Show and National Convenience Show.

Andrew Reed, managing director of exhibitions at William Reed, said: “This decision has not been taken lightly. We have been following Government and WHO advice to continue as planned. However, it is now more likely that under the Government’s ‘Delay’ phase large scale events will be prohibited before the end of March.

“All existing bookings, live event content and visitor registrations remain in place and will be transferred automatically to the new dates.

“By acting now, we hope to remove the uncertainty and allow everyone involved to plan as effectively as possible while minimising associated costs. We would like to thank our exhibitors, visitors, speakers, partners and suppliers for their continued support and patience during this challenging time.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Caltex Australia rejects EG Group bid but...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

PRA chief reveals victories in fight agai...

Work begins on the first of Gridserve's p...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News