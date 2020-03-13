Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Philip Morris reveals new IQOS menthol kits

Merril Boulton · 13 March, 2020

Retailers wanting to stock the new Philip Morris IQOS Menthol Kits should sign up to the Menthol Hub, according to  Peter Nixon, managing director, Philip Morris Limited.

He said the heated tobacco kits offer customers a real tobacco product unaffected by the menthol cigarette ban. "We believe we have the best solutions for smokers and retailers," he said, as the new kits, with easy-to-follow fold-out instructions were revealed.

One IQOS 2.4+ device and two packs of menthol tobacco sticks known as ‘HEETS’ will be included in the new kits, for which the rrp is £39 when customers register their device, otherwise £49. There is also an introductory offer for the retailer.

Nixon explained that IQOS is neither a vape nor a cigarette. It is a new alternative to smoking that heats real tobacco rather than burning it - and that by using real tobacco instead of liquid, IQOS provides smokers with a real tobacco taste and satisfaction.

He also revealed that more than half (51%) of menthol smokers said they would switch to IQOS when menthol cigarettes are no longer available, (the ban on menthol cigarettes and capsule products comes in force on May 20), while 80% of smokers who try IQOS for seven days switch completely from cigarettes.

Retailers can sign up to the retailer Menthol Hub (https://www.menthol-ban-retail.co.uk/) for the opportunity to stock the kits and receive the latest information on the buy-back scheme offered by PML.

Peter

Nixon, Managing Director, Philip Morris Limited

