North Yorkshire Police appeals for witnesses after forecourt theft

John Wood

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a theft from the BP petrol station on Lawrence Street in York.

It happened on Tuesday 10 March, at around 8.49pm, when a man entered the store wearing a grey tracksuit, selected multiple items, and put them into a basket. He then ran out of the shop making no attempt to pay.

The police want help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist their investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Parker. They can also email michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200042152.

