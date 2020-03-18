Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Bill advocates harsher sentences for attacks on shop workers

John Wood · 18 March, 2020
Alex Norris MP
Alex Norris MP
  (Photo:  )

The introduction of a Bill in Parliament calling for tougher sentences for those who assault retail workers has been welcomed by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

The Bill seeks to make offences against retail workers aggravated, which would increase the options for more serious sentences for those convicted.

Presenting the Bill as a Ten Minute Rule motion in Parliament on Monday March 16, Alex Norris MP said: “Experiences of abuse, threats and violence can have long-term effects on the physical and mental wellbeing of shopworkers. Shopworkers and those across the retail sector face a daily barrage of threats, attacks and peril.

“Retailers and their staff are a cornerstone of our local communities, yet every day hundreds of retail workers are suffering shocking abuse at work and despite the exponential rise in violence we are seeing an ever decreasing response from our police forces that have been so stretched by ten years of cuts, especially to neighbourhood policing teams.”

Figures from the latest ACS Crime Report show that over the last year, there have been more than 50,000 incidents of violence and abuse committed against shopworkers. Additionally, 83% of people working in local shops have been subject to verbal abuse over the last year.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Incidents of violence and abuse against people working in local shops are far too common. We welcome the attention that this Bill will give to this issue, and will continue to work with the Home Office, the National Business Crime Centre and local police forces to find the right ways to stop repeat offenders that target retailers and their colleagues who are just doing their job.”

The Ten Minute Rule motion passed unopposed and will be added to the register of Parliamentary business. The Bill is scheduled to receive its second reading on Friday April 24.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.73132.50121.65
East Midlands124.55136.92121.88
London124.86134.77122.44
North East122.7066.90131.66119.74
North West123.4362.40134.21120.79
Northern Ireland120.45127.01118.49
Scotland123.38132.76120.25
South East125.2671.90135.69122.42
South West124.1063.50131.35121.09
Wales122.9464.90131.32119.88
West Midlands124.3764.90132.81121.63
Yorkshire & Humber123.50134.11120.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Battle against spread of COVID-19 on fore...

EG Group extends FTG interests with purch...

Isolate colleagues with COVID-19 symptoms...

Car Wash Association to sponsor House of...

PRA clarifies concerns over E10

Battle against spread of COVID-19 on fore...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

EG Group extends FTG interests with purch...

Work begins on the first of Gridserve's n...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News