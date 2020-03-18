James Hall unveils plan for site after it is sold by Euro Garages

John Wood

James Hall owns and operates more than 30 forecourt sites (Photo: )

Northern Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co has applied for planning permission to build a petrol filling station and convenience store at a site at Bacup in Lancashire.

The site, the former Broadwater Hall on Burnley Road, was acquired by James Hall from Euro Garages, after the Top 50 Indie gave up on its plans to develop a forecourt scheme.

Euro Garages acquired the site in April 2017 and first applied to build a five-pump petrol filling station, but was turned down on the grounds of “poor design and an incongruous palette of materials”.

A second application addressed these issues and won approval in March 2018, but a number of conditions were attached. Euro Garages applied for the discharge of several of the conditions, but not all of them were successful, and it then sold the site.

James Hall is proposing to build a 278sq m Spar convenience store, together with a six-pump petrol station, underground tanks, and 10 parking spaces.

It is proposed that the petrol station will operate 24 hours a day and will be supplied by one petrol tanker delivery per week.

It is envisaged the completed development will provide 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

A planning, design and access statement prepared for James Hall by Smith & Love Planning Consultants says the scale of the proposed development is in keeping with the Euro Garage’s scheme that won approval, and for which consent still exists.

