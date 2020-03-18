Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

James Hall unveils plan for site after it is sold by Euro Garages

John Wood · 18 March, 2020
James Hall site
James Hall owns and operates more than 30 forecourt sites
  (Photo:  )

Northern Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co has applied for planning permission to build a petrol filling station and convenience store at a site at Bacup in Lancashire.

The site, the former Broadwater Hall on Burnley Road, was acquired by James Hall from Euro Garages, after the Top 50 Indie gave up on its plans to develop a forecourt scheme.

Euro Garages acquired the site in April 2017 and first applied to build a five-pump petrol filling station, but was turned down on the grounds of “poor design and an incongruous palette of materials”.

A second application addressed these issues and won approval in March 2018, but a number of conditions were attached. Euro Garages applied for the discharge of several of the conditions, but not all of them were successful, and it then sold the site.

James Hall is proposing to build a 278sq m Spar convenience store, together with a six-pump petrol station, underground tanks, and 10 parking spaces.

It is proposed that the petrol station will operate 24 hours a day and will be supplied by one petrol tanker delivery per week.

It is envisaged the completed development will provide 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

A planning, design and access statement prepared for James Hall by Smith & Love Planning Consultants says the scale of the proposed development is in keeping with the Euro Garage’s scheme that won approval, and for which consent still exists.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.73132.50121.65
East Midlands124.55136.92121.88
London124.86134.77122.44
North East122.7066.90131.66119.74
North West123.4362.40134.21120.79
Northern Ireland120.45127.01118.49
Scotland123.38132.76120.25
South East125.2671.90135.69122.42
South West124.1063.50131.35121.09
Wales122.9464.90131.32119.88
West Midlands124.3764.90132.81121.63
Yorkshire & Humber123.50134.11120.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Battle against spread of COVID-19 on fore...

EG Group extends FTG interests with purch...

Isolate colleagues with COVID-19 symptoms...

Car Wash Association to sponsor House of...

PRA clarifies concerns over E10

Battle against spread of COVID-19 on fore...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

EG Group extends FTG interests with purch...

Work begins on the first of Gridserve's n...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News