Knifeman wounds forecourt worker during robbery

John Wood · 20 March, 2020

A member of staff on a forecourt has been wounded by a raider armed with a knife.

Devon and Cornwall Police are requesting the public’s help following the armed robbery at The Londis Store at Shell Riviera Petrol Station, Hollacombe, Paignton.

The attack happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 17 March, after a man carrying a knife entered the store and threatened the member of staff.

There was a brief altercation and the victim sustained an injury to his arm that required medical treatment.

The man then left the store in possession of a till tray containing an amount of cash.

The suspect is described as about 5ft 3in tall, of stocky build and was wearing a blue bobble hat, dark coloured coat and trousers.

He left the garage in the direction of Preston, Paignton.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcam footage or CCTV for anything that may assist officers with their investigation.

They have also released CCTV footage of the man and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 by phone or 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/023390/20.

