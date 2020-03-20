Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Abbiecraig Services boosts trade after £1.2m funding for KDRB

John Wood · 20 March, 2020
Abbiecraig Services in Freuchie, Fife, has attracted additional customers and doubled the number of staff following a KDRB, enabled by a £1.2m funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Husband and wife team, Elaine and Steve Cunningham, used the funding to demolish their existing service station to make way for the new premises which now offer a 24/7 service to the local community and commuters.

Located along the A92, the new facilities include the addition of a Spar, Costa and Subway franchise, which has attracted a new client base.

Further to this, it now stocks a specialist selection of craft beer and ales which has also widened its customer portfolio and helped drive a steady increase in footfall since opening its doors to the public in late summer 2019.

The family run business, which also operates a sister service station in Dingwall, has doubled its staff headcount since opening the new site – creating 10 new jobs in the local community.

Elaine commented: “We have been overwhelmed by the positive reception from the local community and we’re pleased that the introduction of popular franchises has attracted new customers through our doors.

“Royal Bank of Scotland has been on hand throughout every step of our journey and it was reassuring to have their guidance and understanding to help us realise our ambitions.”

Tom Garner, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “It has been a pleasure to support the refurbishment of Abbiecraig Services which is now an important hub in Freuchie.

“Elaine and Steve have shown commitment to the business and the local community alike, so it is rewarding for the team at Royal Bank of Scotland to see their efforts pay off. We wish them the best of luck in the future.”

 

