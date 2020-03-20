ACS calls for key worker status for convenience store staff

John Wood

ACS chief executive James Lowman (Photo: )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has called on the Government to ensure that the UK’s 405,000 convenience store colleagues are provided key worker status so that they can carry on providing a lifeline to local communities.

From Friday afternoon, March 20, schools will close and remain closed until further notice for all except children of key workers and vulnerable children, as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Convenience stores are a lifeline for local people, providing essential goods in communities across Britain to those who can’t go to larger stores, or can’t get products elsewhere. It is essential that the colleagues working in convenience stores are given the reassurance of the key worker status so that they can keep providing that service.”

The Government is expected to publish a full list of key workers later today, and has cited NHS staff, police, and supermarket delivery drivers as examples of professions that fall into the key worker category.

All of the ACS updates and resources on the situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) can be accessed by clicking here.

