Capri-Sun adds blackcurrant flavour to 330ml on-the-go pouches

John Wood

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is expanding its juice drinks portfolio with the launch of Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant, which will join Capri-Sun Orange 330ml and Capri-Sun Cherry 330ml on-the-go pouches.

The new variant is made from real fruit juice, contains no preservatives or artificial flavouring and is Soft Drink Tax-exempt.

Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant will come in cardboard shelf-ready-packaging that displays key product messages to shoppers. It can also be easily stacked, providing an ambient secondary display solution.

The launch of the new flavour will be supported by a wider £6m Capri-Sun marketing campaign throughout 2020. The campaign will feature ATL, social and digital, as well as in-store activity.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Capri-Sun remains the number one kids drink brand in GB and is currently worth £63m. Capri-Sun Blackcurrant has already proven to be popular in the 200ml format – currently worth £8.8m – and there’s no doubt it will be a hit in the 330ml variant as we know our consumers grow with the brand, switching into the 330ml format.

“Combining the popularity of the blackcurrant flavour with growing demand for Capri-Sun 330ml, Capri-Sun Blackcurrant presents a fantastic opportunity for retailers to maximise their soft drinks sales.”

