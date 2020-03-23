Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Capri-Sun adds blackcurrant flavour to 330ml on-the-go pouches

John Wood · 23 March, 2020

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is expanding its juice drinks portfolio with the launch of Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant, which will join Capri-Sun Orange 330ml and Capri-Sun Cherry 330ml on-the-go pouches.

The new variant is made from real fruit juice, contains no preservatives or artificial flavouring and is Soft Drink Tax-exempt.

Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant will come in cardboard shelf-ready-packaging that displays key product messages to shoppers. It can also be easily stacked, providing an ambient secondary display solution.

The launch of the new flavour will be supported by a wider £6m Capri-Sun marketing campaign throughout 2020. The campaign will feature ATL, social and digital, as well as in-store activity.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Capri-Sun remains the number one kids drink brand in GB and is currently worth £63m. Capri-Sun Blackcurrant has already proven to be popular in the 200ml format – currently worth £8.8m – and there’s no doubt it will be a hit in the 330ml variant as we know our consumers grow with the brand, switching into the 330ml format.

“Combining the popularity of the blackcurrant flavour with growing demand for Capri-Sun 330ml, Capri-Sun Blackcurrant presents a fantastic opportunity for retailers to maximise their soft drinks sales.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.73132.50121.65
East Midlands124.55136.92121.88
London124.86134.77122.44
North East122.7066.90131.66119.74
North West123.4362.40134.21120.79
Northern Ireland120.45127.01118.49
Scotland123.38132.76120.25
South East125.2671.90135.69122.42
South West124.1063.50131.35121.09
Wales122.9464.90131.32119.88
West Midlands124.3764.90132.81121.63
Yorkshire & Humber123.50134.11120.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

PRA welcomes additional support to help c...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie NTS Retail buys...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

EG Group buys biggest KFC franchisee plus...

Work begins on the first of Gridserve's n...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News