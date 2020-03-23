7Up adds cherry flavour to its sugar-free range

John Wood

7Up is boosting its sugar-free range with the launch of a new cherry flavour, which is available now.

Phil Sanders, out of home commercial director at Britvic, commented: “We have a successful history of introducing winning new flavours to a number of our brands, such as the launch of Pepsi Max Raspberry.

“In this case, we have listened to consumers and are providing them with a flavour they love, so are confident this will be a popular addition to our 7Up Free range.”

The launch will be backed with investment across digital, OOH, media partnerships and a new 7Up Free TV advert from June 2020.

