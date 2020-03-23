Levi Roots Soft Drinks launches Tropical Punch flavour

John Wood

Levi Roots Soft Drinks has announced the launch of a new flavour – Tropical Punch.

Launching in April, the new variant is a pineapple and sweet mango mix.

It is available in a 500ml price-marked bottle that has been developed specifically for the convenience and impulse channel.

Sally Forbes, brand manager at Levi Roots, said: “We know that people already seek out Levi Roots drinks for the unmatchable taste of the Caribbean, so our new Tropical Punch flavour will fit right in on shelf, before it flies straight back off.

“Sales are up 3% year-on-year with the brand consistently adding value to the category. We’re confident that with Tropical Punch, we’re bringing something fresh and new to our key target audience of 16-35-year olds that will drive growth for independent retailers.”

Levi Roots Tropical Punch will have an RRP of £1.00.

