Quorn TV campaign pushes sustainable food choices

John Wood · 23 March, 2020

Meat-free brand Quorn will be back on TV in April with its campaign highlighting how Quorn is helping people take a “Step in the Right Direction” when it comes to sustainable food choices, as part of the fight against climate change.

The new advert focuses on Quorn Wonder Grains and how easy it is for people to have a meal that is healthier for them and the planet, both at work and at home.

Phil Watson, commercial director at Quorn Foods, said: “This is the decade we need to act. 26% of global emissions come from food and Quorn can be part of the solution by encouraging people to focus on how food choices impact climate change, and giving them the information they need to make sustainable food choices.

“As a £200m brand, bringing new shoppers into the category all the time, Quorn can help retailers meet the needs of the 64% of consumers who want to reduce their carbon footprint to protect the planet for future generations, with our great tasting range that delivers both health and sustainability benefits.”

