Pepsi Max revamps packaging for Cherry, Raspberry and Ginger flavours

John Wood

Pepsi Max is introducing a packaging redesign across its Cherry, Raspberry and Ginger flavours.

The new packs will appear on TV this month to drive awareness among consumers. The rebrand will also have digital and in-store support.

The Pepsi recycling message will also be included on the caps of Pepsi Max Raspberry, and on the back of packs for the remaining flavours, to ensure sustainability is at the front of shopper’s minds.

The new look of Pepsi Max will be part of promotions deals, with 330ml cans at 2 for £1, and 500ml bottles at 2 for £1.70, exclusively in the convenience channel.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: