CCEP adds cherry flavour to the Coca-Cola Energy line-up

John Wood

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled a new cherry-flavoured variant of Coca-Cola Energy which is rolling out this month.

Coca-Cola Energy and Coca-Cola Energy No Sugar now also have an extra Coca-Cola taste and the cans have an enhanced look and feel that draws greater distinction between the two variants.

The can design of Coca-Cola Energy Cherry reflects the full range, but comes in striking pink to deliver maximum on shelf stand out.

All variants come with branded shipper trays that help deliver further stand-out in the chiller and new POS.

The three-strong Coca-Cola Energy range will be supported by a multi-million-pound marketing campaign kicking off in April which includes out-of-home advertising, consumer sampling of more than a million samples and activation at some of the biggest music festivals across the summer.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Coca-Cola Energy enjoyed a successful launch last year becoming the fourth largest IC soft drink innovation in 2019. In fact, the range helped to attract new consumers to the Energy segment, with 86% of sales incremental to the sector.

“With Cherry flavoured colas worth £160m and taking the mantle as the most preferred cola flavour in GB, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry will help the range appeal to a broader audience of both cola and energy drinkers. This new flavour variant in combination with the extra Coca-Cola taste of the original variants and new look cans will no doubt help fuel sales for retailers this year and beyond.”

