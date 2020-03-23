Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

CCEP adds cherry flavour to the Coca-Cola Energy line-up

John Wood · 23 March, 2020

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled a new cherry-flavoured variant of Coca-Cola Energy which is rolling out this month.

Coca-Cola Energy and Coca-Cola Energy No Sugar now also have an extra Coca-Cola taste and the cans have an enhanced look and feel that draws greater distinction between the two variants.

The can design of Coca-Cola Energy Cherry reflects the full range, but comes in striking pink to deliver maximum on shelf stand out.

All variants come with branded shipper trays that help deliver further stand-out in the chiller and new POS.

The three-strong Coca-Cola Energy range will be supported by a multi-million-pound marketing campaign kicking off in April which includes out-of-home advertising, consumer sampling of more than a million samples and activation at some of the biggest music festivals across the summer.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Coca-Cola Energy enjoyed a successful launch last year becoming the fourth largest IC soft drink innovation in 2019. In fact, the range helped to attract new consumers to the Energy segment, with 86% of sales incremental to the sector.

“With Cherry flavoured colas worth £160m and taking the mantle as the most preferred cola flavour in GB, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry will help the range appeal to a broader audience of both cola and energy drinkers. This new flavour variant in combination with the extra Coca-Cola taste of the original variants and new look cans will no doubt help fuel sales for retailers this year and beyond.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.73132.50121.65
East Midlands124.55136.92121.88
London124.86134.77122.44
North East122.7066.90131.66119.74
North West123.4362.40134.21120.79
Northern Ireland120.45127.01118.49
Scotland123.38132.76120.25
South East125.2671.90135.69122.42
South West124.1063.50131.35121.09
Wales122.9464.90131.32119.88
West Midlands124.3764.90132.81121.63
Yorkshire & Humber123.50134.11120.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

PRA welcomes additional support to help c...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie NTS Retail buys...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

EG Group buys biggest KFC franchisee plus...

Work begins on the first of Gridserve's n...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News