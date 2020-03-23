KP Snacks invests £2m to support Tyrrells range

John Wood

KP Snacks has announced that it will be supporting its Tyrrells range with a £2m marketing investment in the first half of this year.

Tyrrells Hand Cooked crisps will be back on TV, as well as in print, radio and digital, with the Tyrrellbly Tyrrellbly Tasty TV campaign running until May.

Dan Winslet, global Tyrrells marketing controller, said: “Our campaign is designed to highlight Tyrrells authentic provenance and heritage, all in a humorous and memorable way.

“Quality is at the heart of the Tyrrells offering, making it the perfect product for consumers looking for a premium sharing experience. The Tyrrellbly Tyrrellbly Tasty campaign aims to raise awareness and drive sustainable value growth.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: