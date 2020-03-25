Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Barclaycard prioritises forecourts as it ups contactless limit to £45

John Wood · 25 March, 2020
using a contactless card

Petrol filling station will be one of the priority sectors as Barclaycard rolls out deployment of the new £45 contactless limit across UK retailers from 1 April 2020.

Barclaycard, which provides the technology to power over 150,000 terminals across the UK retail sector, is supporting the increased threshold to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Adjusting the contactless limit from £30 to £45 will allow more customers to make payments without touching card terminals or handling cash.

Deployment will be prioritised for retailers in key sectors, including grocery and supermarket stores, bakeries, pharmacies and petrol filling stations.

Barclaycard will be supporting the deployment of the higher contactless limit to other merchants in due course.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: “It’s more important than ever for merchants and their customers to be mindful of their collective health and safety.

“We are proud to be taking a leadership position in the UK by commencing the deployment of a higher contactless threshold.

“By supporting the ability of customers to spend up to £45 via contactless, we are playing a part in helping UK consumers to pay safely and securely in these challenging times.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5965.90133.69120.59
East Midlands123.11133.47120.13
London124.0063.40135.92121.61
North East121.10133.70118.76
North West121.7164.40131.91118.92
Northern Ireland118.34126.40116.15
Scotland121.39131.84118.22
South East124.2564.90135.17121.48
South West122.8655.90131.66119.83
Wales121.08131.44117.97
West Midlands122.86134.51120.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie NTS Retail buys...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

Sector working flat out to keep emergency...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

EG Group buys biggest KFC franchisee plus...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

PRA welcomes additional support to help c...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News