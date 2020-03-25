Barclaycard prioritises forecourts as it ups contactless limit to £45

John Wood

Petrol filling station will be one of the priority sectors as Barclaycard rolls out deployment of the new £45 contactless limit across UK retailers from 1 April 2020.

Barclaycard, which provides the technology to power over 150,000 terminals across the UK retail sector, is supporting the increased threshold to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Adjusting the contactless limit from £30 to £45 will allow more customers to make payments without touching card terminals or handling cash.

Deployment will be prioritised for retailers in key sectors, including grocery and supermarket stores, bakeries, pharmacies and petrol filling stations.

Barclaycard will be supporting the deployment of the higher contactless limit to other merchants in due course.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: “It’s more important than ever for merchants and their customers to be mindful of their collective health and safety.

“We are proud to be taking a leadership position in the UK by commencing the deployment of a higher contactless threshold.

“By supporting the ability of customers to spend up to £45 via contactless, we are playing a part in helping UK consumers to pay safely and securely in these challenging times.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: