Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Applegreen takes short-term action to conserve cash

John Wood · 25 March, 2020
Applegreen branding on forecourt

Top 50 Indie Applegreen has announced a number of short-term actions to conserve cash during the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group’s 2019 results are due to be released on Friday March 27 and it said profitability for 2019 would be in line with market consensus, driven by solid like-for-like growth across the business, particularly in non-fuel.

It added that Applegreen has traded strongly and in line with management expectations for the first 10 weeks of 2020. However, footfall and volumes have been affected in the past two weeks as governments and customers take increasing measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Currently, all of its stores remain open, but it said it expected a reduction in profitability for the current financial year, with the scale dependent on how the situation develops.

In order to conserve cash in the short term it announced it would be:

• Deferring development capital expenditure;

• Reducing operating cost base;

• Tightening management of working capital, including stock levels;

• Implementing a recruitment freeze;

• Deferring executive director bonuses;

• Availing of newly introduced government relief measures;

• Opening negotiations with landlords on rental holidays.

In addition, in order to preserve liquidity, the Board has decided not to recommend a final dividend in relation to 2019 at its AGM. It added that its banks remain supportive and it would update the market more fully in the preliminary results statement.

It concluded: “While the current crisis presents multiple challenges, the Board remains confident in the strategy over the longer term and believes the Group will be well positioned to benefit from the normalisation in trade across the three regions.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5965.90133.69120.59
East Midlands123.11133.47120.13
London124.0063.40135.92121.61
North East121.10133.70118.76
North West121.7164.40131.91118.92
Northern Ireland118.34126.40116.15
Scotland121.39131.84118.22
South East124.2564.90135.17121.48
South West122.8655.90131.66119.83
Wales121.08131.44117.97
West Midlands122.86134.51120.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie NTS Retail buys...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

ACS calls for key worker status for conve...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

EG Group buys biggest KFC franchisee plus...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

PRA welcomes additional support to help c...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News