BP and M&S work with Deliveroo to supply households in isolation· 25 March, 2020
BP fuel stations and Marks & Spencer have teamed up with Deliveroo to offer deliveries of basic essentials for households in self-isolation.
This is the first time M&S food will be available on Deliveroo and items will be available from 120 M&S franchise stores at BP service stations across the UK.
A selected range of approximately 60 M&S products will be available to order on Deliveroo.
Products on offer include M&S 100% Orange Juice Smooth 1L, M&S 12″ Stone Baked Cheese & Tomato Pizza, M&S 4 Pint Semi Skimmed Milk, M&S Super Seed Loaf 800g, and the M&S Chilli & Rice Meal.
There will be no delivery fees, Deliveroo said.
The initiative follows a move by Deliveroo and the Co-op to offer deliveries from 400 stores for those most affected.
