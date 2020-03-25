Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP and M&S work with Deliveroo to supply households in isolation

John Wood · 25 March, 2020
M&S and BP branding

BP fuel stations and Marks & Spencer have teamed up with Deliveroo to offer deliveries of basic essentials for households in self-isolation.

This is the first time M&S food will be available on Deliveroo and items will be available from 120 M&S franchise stores at BP service stations across the UK.

A selected range of approximately 60 M&S products will be available to order on Deliveroo.

Products on offer include M&S 100% Orange Juice Smooth 1L, M&S 12″ Stone Baked Cheese & Tomato Pizza, M&S 4 Pint Semi Skimmed Milk, M&S Super Seed Loaf 800g, and the M&S Chilli & Rice Meal.

There will be no delivery fees, Deliveroo said.

The initiative follows a move by Deliveroo and the Co-op to offer deliveries from 400 stores for those most affected.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5965.90133.69120.59
East Midlands123.11133.47120.13
London124.0063.40135.92121.61
North East121.10133.70118.76
North West121.7164.40131.91118.92
Northern Ireland118.34126.40116.15
Scotland121.39131.84118.22
South East124.2564.90135.17121.48
South West122.8655.90131.66119.83
Wales121.08131.44117.97
West Midlands122.86134.51120.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie NTS Retail buys...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

ACS calls for key worker status for conve...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

EG Group buys biggest KFC franchisee plus...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

PRA welcomes additional support to help c...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News