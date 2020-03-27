Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Knife-wielding robbers strike at Esso petrol station in Leeds

John Wood · 27 March, 2020
police tape

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Leeds.

At 8.38pm on Tuesday March 24, officers were called to the incident at the Esso station, in Wetherby Road.

Two men threatened staff with a knife before taking cash and filling a builders sack with cigarettes.

As they left the store, they were challenged by two members of the public and had to leave the sack of cigarettes.

They left the scene in a Ford Focus that was recovered a short time later in Redmire View, Seacroft.

Detective inspector James Entwistle of Leeds District CID said: “This was obviously a frightening experience for the staff and members of the public involved. While we never encourage people to put themselves at risk, we should recognise the efforts of those who intervened and tried to stop them.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who witnessed the robbery or who saw the suspects abandoning the Ford Focus in Redmire View.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13200150762 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 March 2020
East123.5965.90133.69120.59
East Midlands123.11133.47120.13
London124.0063.40135.92121.61
North East121.10133.70118.76
North West121.7164.40131.91118.92
Northern Ireland118.34126.40116.15
Scotland121.39131.84118.22
South East124.2564.90135.17121.48
South West122.8655.90131.66119.83
Wales121.08131.44117.97
West Midlands122.86134.51120.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
