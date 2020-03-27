Christie & Co publishes guidance for petrol filling station owners

John Wood

Steve Rodell, managing director – retail, Christie & Co (Photo: )

Advice for petrol filling station and convenience store owners on how to deal with the coronavirus crisis has been published on a blog post by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

The post, by Steve Rodell, managing director – retail, outlines the government support that is available for businesses and advice on how to cope with the situation.

Rodell also reassures owners, saying: “Trading fundamentals, particularly in the convenience and food retailing sectors, remain strong. For the time being the same goes for petrol stations, which are now fundamentally convenience driven, although early indications are that fuel sales have fallen as people follow government guidelines to limit all but essential travel.

“It has become quite apparent how important the convenience network is in providing food and medicines to local communities, particularly the vulnerable. Many retailers are working with volunteer groups to arrange deliveries of essential items to people in need.”

