Marmite introduces six-pack to minimise retailers' outlay

John Wood · 30 March, 2020

Marmite has launched a new six-pack in a bid to help retailers offer better breakfast choices.

The new case design has been created for retailers who are looking for less cash outlay per trip to the wholesaler, while still wanting to have high volumes on-shelf.

The six-pack case can be taken straight from wholesale, directly on to shelves.

Rolling out now, the case contains six 125g jars and is designed for ease and convenience. The launch is supported by Marmite’s £2m MMS campaign.

