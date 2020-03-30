Manufacturers support decision to reschedule Uniti Expo

John Wood

The Committee of the European Manufacturers of Petroleum Measuring and Distributing equipment (CECOD) has made an official statement in support of the postponement of UNITI Expo 2020, which has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Originally the exhibition was due to take place in Stuttgart, Germany, between May 26-28, 2020, and it has been rescheduled to February 9-11, 2021.

CECOD’s members represent 30 of the world’s leading manufacturers of petrol filling station equipment, including fuel dispensers, dispenser components, point-of-sale and fuel management systems, payment systems and price signs. It also has members who manufacturer industrial meters and systems for use with fuels, such as road tanker mounted equipment.

Lise-Lotte Nordholm, CECOD chairman, said in a statement: “This is an important outcome for our members who have a key role in this trade fair. The decision by UNITI to move the exhibition, in consultation with the CECOD board, was taken in the best interests of visitors, exhibitors and exhibition planners and we fully support this initiative.”

CECOD, together with UNITI, the German trade association for service stations, was instrumental in bringing the first UNITI expo trade fair to market in 2014, with its members voting unanimously to support a new European exhibition dedicated to the interests of the international retail fuel and fuel handling sector.

