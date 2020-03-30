Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Northumberland petrol filling station installs EDGEPoS system

John Wood · 30 March, 2020
Adderstone Service Station
Adderstone Service Station
  (Photo:  )

Adderstone Service Station, a Keystore and Harvest Energy-branded forecourt in Belford, Northumberland, has become the latest retailer to install the EDGEPoS system.

The site’s owner John Davidson said: “We decided to install EDGEPoS after being severely let down by our previous EPOS provider. The system met our needs for the fuel and bunkering side of our business, while providing an easily operated and efficient front end till.

“We also needed a company which could provide 24 / 7 support for our 24-hour opening hours, and who could guarantee call out times if required. Henderson Technology has been able to meet our needs and we look forward to a long and successful working relationship with them.”

Darren Nickels, retail technology operations director of Henderson Technology, said: “We are excited to have installed EDGEPoS into Adderstone Service Station, another site linked to our JW Filshill partnership.

“We continue to grow the EDGEPoS network across England, Scotland and Wales and are proud of our growing retailer community across the whole of the UK.”

02890 941900

www.henderson.technology

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5965.90133.69120.59
East Midlands123.11133.47120.13
London124.0063.40135.92121.61
North East121.10133.70118.76
North West121.7164.40131.91118.92
Northern Ireland118.34126.40116.15
Scotland121.39131.84118.22
South East124.2564.90135.17121.48
South West122.8655.90131.66119.83
Wales121.08131.44117.97
West Midlands122.86134.51120.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

Sector working flat out to keep emergency...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona adds for...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News