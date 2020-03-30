Northumberland petrol filling station installs EDGEPoS system

John Wood

Adderstone Service Station (Photo: )

Adderstone Service Station, a Keystore and Harvest Energy-branded forecourt in Belford, Northumberland, has become the latest retailer to install the EDGEPoS system.

The site’s owner John Davidson said: “We decided to install EDGEPoS after being severely let down by our previous EPOS provider. The system met our needs for the fuel and bunkering side of our business, while providing an easily operated and efficient front end till.

“We also needed a company which could provide 24 / 7 support for our 24-hour opening hours, and who could guarantee call out times if required. Henderson Technology has been able to meet our needs and we look forward to a long and successful working relationship with them.”

Darren Nickels, retail technology operations director of Henderson Technology, said: “We are excited to have installed EDGEPoS into Adderstone Service Station, another site linked to our JW Filshill partnership.

“We continue to grow the EDGEPoS network across England, Scotland and Wales and are proud of our growing retailer community across the whole of the UK.”

02890 941900

www.henderson.technology

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: