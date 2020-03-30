Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Floor signals launched to keep up social distancing in-store

John Wood · 30 March, 2020
a social distancing sign

A new range of floor signals has been developed to help people in-store to remain two metres apart to comply with coronavirus regulations.

The self-adhesive, high-visibility floor signs and hazard tapes are available from Beaverswood, and are designed to highlight and encourage social distancing in queues.

Each circular sign is 235 mm in diameter, highly visible with clear warning instruction. The floor tapes are available in a range of colours, including black and yellow stripes, in both 50 x 33mm and 75 x 33mm.

Many retailers are also opting for the footprints and corner markers to ‘zone’ mark queuing distances. These are also available in a range of colours.

0118 979 6096

www.beaverswood.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5965.90133.69120.59
East Midlands123.11133.47120.13
London124.0063.40135.92121.61
North East121.10133.70118.76
North West121.7164.40131.91118.92
Northern Ireland118.34126.40116.15
Scotland121.39131.84118.22
South East124.2564.90135.17121.48
South West122.8655.90131.66119.83
Wales121.08131.44117.97
West Midlands122.86134.51120.07
Yorkshire & Humber122.1363.90133.53119.07
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

Sector working flat out to keep emergency...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona adds for...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News