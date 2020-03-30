Floor signals launched to keep up social distancing in-store

John Wood

A new range of floor signals has been developed to help people in-store to remain two metres apart to comply with coronavirus regulations.

The self-adhesive, high-visibility floor signs and hazard tapes are available from Beaverswood, and are designed to highlight and encourage social distancing in queues.

Each circular sign is 235 mm in diameter, highly visible with clear warning instruction. The floor tapes are available in a range of colours, including black and yellow stripes, in both 50 x 33mm and 75 x 33mm.

Many retailers are also opting for the footprints and corner markers to ‘zone’ mark queuing distances. These are also available in a range of colours.

0118 979 6096

www.beaverswood.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: