Forecourt Trader
Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake Services on M1

John Wood · 01 April, 2020
Texaco-branded PFS at Leeds Skelton Lake
Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son is running the Texaco-branded petrol filling station
  (Photo:  )

Extra MSA has opened its £64m Leeds Skelton Lake Services at Junction 45 on the M1, two miles east of Leeds City Centre.

However, due to the coronavirus regulations, it will be opening on a phased basis. Currently the Texaco-branded petrol filling station, run under contract by Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son, is open together with its Spar store, which includes Costa Coffee and other on-the-go food and beverage ranges.

New Ionity 350kW EV charging stations are also operational and the customer WC and washrooms / showers within the amenity building are also open.

Once fully operational the site will provide 300 full-time equivalent jobs, and the food court and amenity building is due to host Nando’s, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Leon, Pizza Express, Harry Ramsden’s, Upper Crust, Pasty Shop, Mi Casa and Chopstix, together with Urban Express and other complementary brand outlets. There will also be a new concept branded food and beverage facility, which includes a deli-counter and a range of naturally produced products, many sourced from the Yorkshire region.

Additionally the site will house a business centre and 100-bedroom Ramada Hotel.

The building is topped with a living green roof, and has been designed to complement its adjacent lakeside setting. The food court and amenity building also incorporates a wildlife visitor centre, which will be operated by the RSPB, in conjunction with the proactive management of Skelton Lake and the surrounding landscaped areas.

Andrew Long, CEO for Extra MSA Group, said: “Keeping MSAs opens is fundamental to the safe use of the UK strategic road network and while these are challenging times, the opening of Leeds Skelton Lake Services will provide additional ‘critical infrastructure’ facilities.”

