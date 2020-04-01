Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP pledges no redundancies for three months due to coronavirus

John Wood · 01 April, 2020
BP company-owned site

BP has made a commitment not to make any staff redundant in the next three months as a part of the cost-cutting measures it is implementing to deal with the coronavirus.

In a statement about the actions it is taking to deal with the situation it said: “Job security is a big worry at this time, so we have taken the decision that for the next three months no BP employees will be laid off as a result of virus-related cost cutting. We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time for individuals and families.”

The company also said it was boosting precautions to protect both staff and customers in its retail sites with increased cleaning; providing personal protective equipment for staff; installing screens; and implementing social distancing in our stores.

It is also allowing emergency service vehicles to refuel for free at its retail stations, and food from cafeterias it has closed is being donated to foodbanks and charities.

Across its business it revealed it would also be offering psychological support in a number of ways, recognising the current situation is a mental health challenge as well as a physical health threat.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona adds for...

Applegreen boss confident of achieving lo...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Over 1,000 forecourts take up offer of fr...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

PRA chief confident fuel retailers can ke...

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie NTS Retail buys...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News