BP pledges no redundancies for three months due to coronavirus

John Wood

BP has made a commitment not to make any staff redundant in the next three months as a part of the cost-cutting measures it is implementing to deal with the coronavirus.

In a statement about the actions it is taking to deal with the situation it said: “Job security is a big worry at this time, so we have taken the decision that for the next three months no BP employees will be laid off as a result of virus-related cost cutting. We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time for individuals and families.”

The company also said it was boosting precautions to protect both staff and customers in its retail sites with increased cleaning; providing personal protective equipment for staff; installing screens; and implementing social distancing in our stores.

It is also allowing emergency service vehicles to refuel for free at its retail stations, and food from cafeterias it has closed is being donated to foodbanks and charities.

Across its business it revealed it would also be offering psychological support in a number of ways, recognising the current situation is a mental health challenge as well as a physical health threat.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: