Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Knife-wielding robber strikes at forecourt store in Suffolk

John Wood · 03 April, 2020
police officer

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man with a knife robbed a forecourt store in Suffolk.

The incident occurred just after 6am on Thursday 2 April, at the Esso Service Station in Combs Ford, Stowmarket. Officers were called immediately after the incident took place, arriving at the scene within minutes.

They were told a man had approached the counter, pointed a knife at the member of staff and demanded that they empty the till. An amount of cash was handed over and the offender left, walking onto Ipswich Road in the direction of the town centre.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build and with blue eyes. He was wearing a red baseball cap, a bandana, a grey hooded top and was carrying a backpack.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area of Combs Ford and Ipswich Road between 5.30am and 6.30am this morning, and in particular anyone driving through who may have captured dashcam footage.

Detective inspector Matt Adams said: “Unfortunately there have now been a number of similar robberies to this one over the past 10 days across the county and we understand that this will be causing concern for employees and business owners alike.

“I would like to reassure all those people affected that we are working extremely hard to detect who is responsible for these offences, with our teams gathering forensic evidence and pursuing a number of leads, which have resulted in us making several arrests.

“Local communities can be of great assistance to us by being our eyes and ears – especially at the moment while the majority of people are at home. Please be vigilant and report anything to us that you believe to be suspicious.

“Any businesses that feel they would benefit from advice on crime prevention and additional security measures are urged to contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team for assistance.

“Officers are actively patrolling throughout communities in Suffolk, and we are determined to do everything we can to protect the public, key workers and businesses.”

Any witnesses to this crime, or anyone with information or dashcam footage, are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 19241/20.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake S...

BP pledges no redundancies for three mont...

Broxbourne Service Station lease sold aft...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

Sector working flat out to keep emergency...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News