Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Murder victim found fatally wounded on Coventry forecourt

John Wood · 03 April, 2020
police tape

West Midlands Police have named a teenage murder victim, who was found fatally wounded on a forecourt, as his family appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.

Pavandeep Daudher, aged 19, from the Holbrooks area of Coventry, was found with a stab wound to his leg at the BP petrol station in Lockhurst Lane just after 11pm on Tuesday 31 March. He died a short time later.

His mother, Amarjit Kaur, appealed for information about her son’s death. She said: “Someone has taken the life of my son and I don’t want anyone else to have to go through the pain that we are now going through.

“So if anyone does know anything about what happened to my son please come forward - please contact police as soon as possible.”

Detective inspector Stuart Mobberley of force CID, said: “Our sympathies remain with Pavandeep’s family as they try to come to terms with this horrifying crime.

“They are continuing to be supported by our specially trained officers at this difficult time and we are doing all we can to find whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 20CV/80609C/20.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake S...

BP pledges no redundancies for three mont...

Broxbourne Service Station lease sold aft...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

Sector working flat out to keep emergency...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News