Murder victim found fatally wounded on Coventry forecourt

John Wood

West Midlands Police have named a teenage murder victim, who was found fatally wounded on a forecourt, as his family appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.

Pavandeep Daudher, aged 19, from the Holbrooks area of Coventry, was found with a stab wound to his leg at the BP petrol station in Lockhurst Lane just after 11pm on Tuesday 31 March. He died a short time later.

His mother, Amarjit Kaur, appealed for information about her son’s death. She said: “Someone has taken the life of my son and I don’t want anyone else to have to go through the pain that we are now going through.

“So if anyone does know anything about what happened to my son please come forward - please contact police as soon as possible.”

Detective inspector Stuart Mobberley of force CID, said: “Our sympathies remain with Pavandeep’s family as they try to come to terms with this horrifying crime.

“They are continuing to be supported by our specially trained officers at this difficult time and we are doing all we can to find whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 20CV/80609C/20.

