Froneri launches Rowntree’s Fruit Stack lolly

John Wood

Froneri is launching the new Rowntree’s Fruit Stack lolly, which provides strawberry, orange and apple flavours in a single package.

Brunhilde van Antwerp, UK head of marketing at Froneri, commented: “We’re really excited for the launch of the Rowntree’s Fruit Stack which offers something for everyone with three different mainstream flavours in one innovative lolly to ensure mainstream appeal, while bringing to life the fruity credentials of the brand.”

In addition, Froneri has also announced that it will be launching the new Rowntree’s Mix’d Pack – a mixed pack of 12 full-size ice lollies featuring 3 x Fruit Pastilles, 3 x Tropical Push Ups, 3x Strawberry and 3 x Watermelon ice lollies.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: