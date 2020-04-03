Drinkable yogurt brand YOP revamps design

John Wood

Drinkable yogurt brand YOP has unveiled a new design across its portfolio, as well as new formats and flavours.

The 500g bottle format, which currently includes Strawberry and Raspberry, will be joined by the new 180g size in four packs. The additional sizes tap into new usage occasions for the brand and target on-the-go.

A new Tropical flavour has also been added to the YOP line-up following consumer testing, which found that it was popular with teens.

The new look features natural cues with brighter colours to stand out on shelf, and the design also highlights that the new bottle is 100% recyclable.

Rosanne McDonnell, brand manager for YOP, said: “At YOP, we’re on a mission to create the perfect nutritious and tasty yogurt drink for teens. Yogurt drinks are a major area of opportunity for the dairy industry and we felt it was the right time to re-evaluate our portfolio and elevate it to meet the changing needs of the consumer.”

