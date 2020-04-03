Lucozade Energy adds Citrus Chill to flavours range

John Wood

Lucozade Energy is introducing Lucozade Energy Citrus Chill to its £66.8m flavours range in 380ml price-marked and standard packs.

Zoe Trimble, head of marketing for Lucozade at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “We know new Lucozade Energy flavours drive real excitement with consumers looking for new tastes from a brand they trust.

“The launch of Lucozade Energy Watermelon & Strawberry last year is proof of that, having delivered more than 15% of Lucozade Energy 380ml PMP flavour sales in symbol and independent stores in 2019.

“We’re confident Citrus Chill will follow this pattern and bring new users into the Lucozade Energy brand thanks to its fantastic take on a classic flavour, which we expect to be especially popular during the summer months due to its refreshing taste.

“It’s important for retailers to take a range-based approach to their Lucozade Energy sales as shoppers are more inclined to shop around. We’ve seen a 35% increase in shoppers purchasing more than three Lucozade Energy flavours – so it really is key to have choice on shelf.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: