Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Lucozade Energy adds Citrus Chill to flavours range

John Wood · 03 April, 2020

Lucozade Energy is introducing Lucozade Energy Citrus Chill to its £66.8m flavours range in 380ml price-marked and standard packs.

Zoe Trimble, head of marketing for Lucozade at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “We know new Lucozade Energy flavours drive real excitement with consumers looking for new tastes from a brand they trust.

“The launch of Lucozade Energy Watermelon & Strawberry last year is proof of that, having delivered more than 15% of Lucozade Energy 380ml PMP flavour sales in symbol and independent stores in 2019.

“We’re confident Citrus Chill will follow this pattern and bring new users into the Lucozade Energy brand thanks to its fantastic take on a classic flavour, which we expect to be especially popular during the summer months due to its refreshing taste.

“It’s important for retailers to take a range-based approach to their Lucozade Energy sales as shoppers are more inclined to shop around. We’ve seen a 35% increase in shoppers purchasing more than three Lucozade Energy flavours – so it really is key to have choice on shelf.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake S...

BP pledges no redundancies for three mont...

Broxbourne Service Station lease sold aft...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

Sector working flat out to keep emergency...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

Have you put a new hygiene strategy in place for staff and customers to help minimise the spread of coronavirus?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News