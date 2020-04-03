Graze launches its first PMP range in convenience sector

John Wood

Unilever’s healthy snacking brand Graze is launching its first priced-marked pack (PMP) range in the convenience and wholesale sectors.

The line-up comprises the brand’s best-selling sweet and savoury punnet products, including Lively Lemon flapjack, Cocoa Vanilla flapjack, Smoky Barbecue Crunch and new Salt & Vinegar Crunch.

The PMP packs have been designed to make purchasing decisions easier for shoppers, while also enabling retailers to tap into the healthy snacking opportunity.

Stephen Hann, retail managing director at Graze, commented: “Price-marked packs are proven to help drive sales, and with the £1 splash on the front of our much-loved snacks, we will attract even more shoppers through value perception, and in turn gain their trust.

“Making our products more accessible is part of our brand mission to help people enjoy healthy living every day and given the amount of people seeking healthier snacking alternatives, this is an untapped market for retailers to capitalise on.”

