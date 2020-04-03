JTI introduces 3-in-1 rolling tobacco Holborn Yellow variant

John Wood

JTI has launched a new 3-in-1 rolling tobacco variant into the Holborn Yellow brand family.

For the first time, the pouch will include tobacco, papers and filters all in one place, with 30g of tobacco, 100 papers, and 77 filter tips.

Ross Hennessy, sales vice president at JTI UK, said: “We’re excited to be launching our first 3-in-1 rolling tobacco pouches to smokers in the UK. At a time when value-for-money products are so popular, our new variants allow smokers to enjoy the same great quality tobacco at the same affordable price, but now all in one place.

“With over 6.5 million kilograms of rolling tobacco sold in the UK each year, it is imperative retailers stock products that will allow them to capitalise on this growing category, like Holborn Yellow 3-in-1.”

JTI is also launching a 3-in-1 Rolling Tobacco variant for its heritage brand Kensitas Club, which is particularly popular in Scotland.

0800 163503

www.jtiadvance.co.uk

