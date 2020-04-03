Camelot congratulates retailers on passing proof of age test

John Wood

Camelot has congratulated its retailers for the third year in a row after final results for 2019 show that 91% of National Lottery retailers correctly asked for ID as proof of age on the first visit.

The high pass rate has now been maintained for three straight years, and betters 2016’s and 2015’s results by 2% and 5% respectively.

In line with its commitment to preventing underage and supporting healthy play, each year Camelot conducts 11,600 mystery shopper visits to ensure that people under the age of 16 don’t play any National Lottery game.

When mystery shopping visits kick off in 2020, Camelot will be reminding its retailers of their responsibilities in this area. A leaflet will be landing in all National Lottery retailers over the next few months with top tips on acceptable forms of identification, what to do if a customer appears to be underage or playing in an unhealthy way, and ways to ensure all staff are correctly trained.

Camelot’s retail director Jenny Blogg said that the success of 2019’s visits was thanks to retailers implementing the right measures, as well as working in partnership with the team at Camelot:

“At this very difficult time, I’m absolutely delighted to be able to share the news that our National Lottery retail partners have retained their excellent mystery shopping pass rate for a third year running. Keeping players safe is central to how Camelot operates The National Lottery, and we have lots of processes in place to prevent underage play and also to support healthy play. Our 2019 results clearly show that these are working well, and have been for a number of years now. I’d like to personally thank each and every one of our retail partners for the part they have played in this.”

In addition, Camelot is continuing with the next phase of its ‘Supporting Healthy Play’ training programme throughout the year, to support retailers in feeling confident and equipped in this respect. The training educates retailers and offers tools for how to respond if a customer is asking for help with their play, or if shop staff are worried about a regular customer playing too much.

It also provides retailers with resources to be able to offer customers information on GamCare – a provider of information, advice, support and free counselling for the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

Camelot’s mystery shopping programme has been in place for over a decade. If a retailer fails a mystery shopping visit on three occasions, their National Lottery terminal will be suspended and is likely to be removed.

