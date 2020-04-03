Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
EDGEPoS electronic shelf edge labels installed at forecourt

John Wood · 03 April, 2020
esel

Spar Loughbrickland, located between Banbridge and Newry in County Down, has installed EDGEPoS electronic shelf edge labels (ESELs), with approximately 3,500 labels on products for sale in the store.

Award-winning Spar Loughbrickland is a purpose-built forecourt site, which opened in June 2017, and is one of three forecourt sites owned by the Beckett brothers, Aaron and Dale, and is part of Manor Retail Group.

Co-owner Dale Beckett said: “We made the decision to install EDGEPoS ESELs after researching the product and speaking to other retailers who already use ESELs on site.

“One of the biggest attractions to the ESELs is the fact that we will know that everything on the shop floor is priced correctly.

“This gives us peace of mind and ultimately ensures that customer complaints about incorrect pricing are eradicated. We also expect to see an increase in margin and promotion changeovers are now effortless.”

Darren Nickels, Henderson Technology Retail technology operations director said: “Henderson Technology is proud to have installed EDGEPoS in all three of the Manor Retail Group sites and we continue to work with the Beckett brothers on innovative in-store projects.”

