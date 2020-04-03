Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
APG Cash Drawer launches plastic screen to protect till area

John Wood · 03 April, 2020
protective screen

Newhaven-based APG Cash Drawer, a global manufacturer of cash management solutions, has launched the Guardian Countertop Shield for convenience, petrol forecourts, supermarkets, pharmacy and doctors surgeries.

The Guardian Countertop Shield is designed to help reduce the spread of contagious, airborne germs commonly caused by coughing or sneezing.

“During these uncertain times, the global retail landscape is changing rapidly,” stated Paul Griffiths, president and CEO at APG.

“Businesses are trying to re-calibrate what technology and tools are required during this crisis to sustain operations while protecting essential employees and their customers. The point of sale is a vital place of commerce, but also requires direct interaction between employees and customers in close proximity.

“We’ve created a solution to help mitigate the health risks many essential employees are faced with today. The Guardian Countertop Shield will reduce the spread of airborne germs and minimise the risk of virus spread and the exposure to employees and customers during checkout at the point of sale.”

Currently offered in a trifold and single screen configuration, the Guardian Countertop Shield comes with window size options, allowing for the safe exchange of product, food or payment through an acrylic protective barrier. The sturdy, no-tip solution, also comes with counter mounting hardware, a one-year warranty and is portable for collapsible storage when needed.

01273 616300

www.cashdrawer.com

