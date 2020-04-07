Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Covid 19 floor signs help keep shoppers apart

07 April, 2020

A new range of floor signs has been developed by labelling systems firm Beaverswood to prompt customers in-store to remain two metres apart to comply with coronavirus regulations.

The self-adhesive, high-visibility floor signs and hazard tapes are designed to highlight and encourage social distancing in queues at tills. Some forecourt operators are also using floor signs and hazard tape around self-service coffee machines to remind customers to keep their distance if there is a queue.

Each circular sign is 235 mm in diameter, highly visible with the clear warning instruction: 'Stop. Keep your distance. Protect yourself and others'. The floor tapes are available in a range of colours, including black and yellow stripes, in both 50 x 33mm and 75 x 33mm.

Many retailers are also opting for the footprints and corner markers to mark queuing distances. These are also available in a range of colours.

Items are available separately or in Covid 19 Floor Marking Kits with prices starting at £99.99.

0118 979 6096www.beaverswood.co.uk

Floor signs help shoppers stay safe during the Coronavirus outbreak

