Epos link to PayPoint One Pro retailers rolls out

An epos link is now available to PayPoint One Pro retailers who are members of Premier, Family Shopper and Shop Locally, following a national trial involving more than 50 retailers.

Users will benefit from daily price updates, monthly consumer promotions, the ability to place orders through the PayPoint One mobile app and receive electronic delivery notes to update their stock.

PayPoint One is live in more than 16,000 stores, and provides an all-in-one retail platform that delivers epos, contactless card payments and PayPoint services such as bill payments and Collect+ to retailers.

Lewis Alcraft, PayPoint's chief commercial officer, commented: "We're delighted that Premier, Family Shopper and Shop Locally retailers are now able to benefit from an epos link. Receiving automatic downloads direct to their system will free up their time so they can concentrate on running their business with the improved technology and experience that PayPoint One delivers.

"We've had great feedback from the trial, and we're particularly pleased that our PayPoint One app is helping retailers transform the way they manage their stores."

01707 537014www.paypoint.one