Another site signs up for Henderson's EDGEPoS

News · Equipment News
Another site signs up for Henderson's EDGEPoS07 April, 2020
Adderstone Service Station, a Keystore and Harvest Energy-branded forecourt in Belford, Northumberland, has become the latest retailer to install the EDGEPoS system. The site's owner John Davidson said: "We decided to install EDGEPoS after being severely let down by our previous epos provider. The system met our needs for the fuel and bunkering side of our business, while providing an easily operated and efficient front-end till. We also needed a company which could provide 24/7 support for our 24-hour opening hours, and who could guarantee call-out times if required. Henderson Technology has been able to meet our needs."
