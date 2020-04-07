Coranavirus means UNITI Expo 2020 postponed from May until February 2021

The Committee of the European Manufacturers of Petroleum Measuring and Distributing equipment (CECOD), has made an official statement in support of the postponement of UNITI Expo 2020, which has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Originally the exhibition was due to take place in Stuttgart, Germany, between May 26-28, 2020, and it has now been rescheduled to February 9-11, 2021

CECOD's members represent 30 of the world's leading manufacturers of petrol station equipment, including fuel dispensers, point-of-sale and fuel management systems, payment systems and price signs. It also has members who manufacturer industrial meters and systems for use with fuels, such as road tanker mounted equipment.

CECOD, together with UNITI, the German trade association for service stations, was instrumental in bringing the first UNITI Expo trade fair to market in 2014, with its members voting unanimously to support a new European exhibition dedicated to the interests of the international retail fuel and fuel handling sector.