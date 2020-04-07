Giant Skittles deliver a bigger, juicier hit

Giant Skittles deliver a bigger, juicier hit07 April, 2020
New Skittles Giants are three times the size of a standard Skittle and so deliver more mouth-watering fruity flavour in one sweet. By creating a sweet that is bigger and softer than original Skittles, Mars Wrigley hopes to appeal to a broader range of shoppers. The sweets come in a single pack, rrp 49p; a price-marked £1 pack; and pouch packs.
0845 045 0042 www.mars.com
