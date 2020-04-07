Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Pepsi Max flavours get snazzy new look

07 April, 2020

The popular Pepsi Max flavours range (Cherry, Raspberry and Ginger) has been the subject of a colourful new packaging redesign created to appeal to younger consumers.

The Pepsi Max flavours make up 53% of the total flavoured cola segment, with Pepsi Max Cherry the number one flavoured cola in the category. And Pepsi Max Raspberry was the number one soft drink launch in 2019 (all Nielsen data).

The new packs are already being advertised on TV to drive awareness among consumers. The rebrand will also have digital and in-store support.

The Pepsi recycling message is included on the caps of Pepsi Max Raspberry, and on the back of packs of the other two flavours.

New-look Pepsi Max will also be part of the Pepsi brand's successful promotions deals, with 330ml cans at '2 for £1', and 500ml bottles at '2 for £1.70', exclusively in the convenience channel

The Pepsi Max revamp news comes as Nielsen figures reveal that Pepsi has outsold Coca-Cola in UK grocery outlets for the first time, by more than £8m. The brand's success was mostly due to the popularity of sugar-free Pepsi Max.

0345 7581781 www.britvic.com

